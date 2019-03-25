Girardi (lower body) is doubtful for the remainder of the regular season but coach Jon Cooper is hopeful that the veteran blueliner will be available for the playoffs, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

If Girardi's regular season is indeed over, he finishes with four goals and 11 assists in 61 games. This will be the veteran blueliner's fifth consecutive campaign with between 15 and 20 points.