Lightning's Dan Girardi: Likely done for regular season
Girardi (lower body) is doubtful for the remainder of the regular season but coach Jon Cooper is hopeful that the veteran blueliner will be available for the playoffs, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
If Girardi's regular season is indeed over, he finishes with four goals and 11 assists in 61 games. This will be the veteran blueliner's fifth consecutive campaign with between 15 and 20 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...