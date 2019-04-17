Lightning's Dan Girardi: Struggles with increased role
Girardi finished 2018-19 playoffs with no points, four penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating in four games.
Girardi's game has slowed. And with Victor Hedman and Anton Stralman out with injuries, he was forced into a bigger role than perhaps he could handle. Especially with the aggressive forecheck of the Blue Jackets. Girardi is a free agent this offseason and he will need to take a financial haircut to stay with the Bolts. Even if he does, Girardi isn't a fantasy option.
