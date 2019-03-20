Girardi (lower body) appears to have suffered a setback and is out indefinitely, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Girardi was labeled day-to-day throughout his five-game absence, but is now facing an extended absence due to his lower-body issue. With Anton Stralman (lower body) also unavailable, Jan Rutta and Braydon Coburn figure to continue filling out the third pairing. The Lightning are poised for a deep postseason run, which leaves open the possibility for Girardi to still get back into the lineup for the playoffs, but he is likely done for the remainder of the regular season.