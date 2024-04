Raddysh (undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Raddysh didn't play Saturday in Game 4 after averaging 17:06 of ice time in the series' first three games. Emil Lilleberg and Max Crozier will likely fill out Tampa Bay's bottom pairing if Raddysh can't play Monday in Game 5.