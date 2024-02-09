Raddysh posted an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.
Raddysh set up a Nikita Kucherov tally in the first period. Over the last 10 games, Raddysh has provided two goals and five helpers while seeing top-four usage. The 27-year-old should continue in that role with Mikhail Sergachev (leg) out for the rest of the regular season at a minimum. Raddysh has 19 points (two on the power play), 65 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 46 hits and a minus-6 rating through 52 appearances, which is strong enough all-around production to help in deeper fantasy formats.
