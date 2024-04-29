Raddysh (undisclosed) is not in Monday's Game 5 lineup against Florida, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Raddysh has now missed two straight games but it's unclear what he's dealing with. The 28-year-old racked up 12 hits while averaging 17:06 of ice time through the first three games this series. Max Crozier is expected to suit up again Monday.