Raddysh had two assists in a 6-4 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

Quietly, Raddysh has put up seven even-strength assists in 18 games. He's averaging more than 19 minutes a game (19:16) and has put up the same number of shots as games played. Raddysh may offer fantasy value in deep leagues when you don't feel as though you need to roll out a pylon in your last D spot.