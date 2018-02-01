Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Heading down south
Pasquale has been traded to the Lightning according to Tampa Bay's vice president and general manager, Steve Yzerman.
The Oilers will receive future considerations in exchange for Pasquale. The 27-year-old netminder has a record 6-5-4 with a 2.60 GAA and a .910 save percentage with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL this season. Pasquale was not a threat to unseat Cam Talbot in Edmonton nor is he a threat to Andrei Vasilekskiy in Tampa. Originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009 (117th overall), the journeyman goaltender is best left on the wire until better opportunities arise.
