Pasquale has been traded to the Lightning according to Tampa Bay's vice president and general manager, Steve Yzerman.

The Oilers will receive future considerations in exchange for Pasquale. The 27-year-old netminder has a record 6-5-4 with a 2.60 GAA and a .910 save percentage with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL this season. Pasquale was not a threat to unseat Cam Talbot in Edmonton nor is he a threat to Andrei Vasilekskiy in Tampa. Originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009 (117th overall), the journeyman goaltender is best left on the wire until better opportunities arise.