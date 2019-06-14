Pasquale has signed a contract with Barys Nur-Sultan of the KHL.

Pasquale has only appeared in three NHL contests since turning pro in 2010-11, so he'll head overseas to play in Russia's top league, where he'll undoubtedly receive an increase in playing time and pay. The 28-year-old netminder's North American playing days have likely come to an end.

More News
Our Latest Stories