Pasquale is slated to start in Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It will mark the second career appearance for Pasquale, who stopped only 19 of 24 shots but still managed to pick up the win in his NHL debut back in December against the Red Wings. The 28-year-old will likely stick around with the parent club so long as top backup Louis Domingue continues to deal with a lower-body injury. With the Lightning already having secured the Presidents' Trophy, it's possible that Pasquale could pick up additional starts beyond Tuesday as the team looks to give extra rest to top netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy prior to the playoffs.