Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Showered with pucks
Pasquale allowed four goals on 45 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Canadiens.
With the team playing the second game in as many nights and Louis Domingue (lower body) on the shelf, Pasquale got his second start of the season. The game is meaningless for the Lightning, but Pasquale still showcased a solid effort. He's not expected to get another start for the remainder of the season.
