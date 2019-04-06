Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Gets spot start in finale
Pasquale will start in the season finale versus host Boston on Saturday afternoon, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Pasquale can look back fondly on his debut season, even though he only will end up with three starts. After all, we're talking about a 28-year-old goalie who finally ascended to the big stage after several seasons honing his craft in the minors. Pasquale reportedly will be countered by Tuukka Rask in this one.
