Cernak scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 3 in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Cernak picked the top corner from the left face-off circle at 2:54 of the second period. Scoring is a bit of a departure for the big defender, who is better known for shutdown defending and shorthanded play than offense. Cernak played 19:37 on Sunday, including 3:57 on the penalty kill, and delivered four hits, three blocked shots and two shots on goal.