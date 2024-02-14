Cernak scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins.

The 26-year-old blueliner opened the scoring early in the first period, firing a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that trickled through Linus Ullmark's five-hole. Cernak has two points in four games since returning from an upper-body injury, but his main fantasy value comes from his physical play -- he dished a game-high eight hits Tuesday, and on the season Cernak has 110 hits and 69 blocked shots in 43 games.