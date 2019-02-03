Cernak scored a goal in a 3-2 victory against the Rangers on Saturday.

The rookie's first NHL goal gave the Lightning a 3-0 lead in the second period. The Rangers scored the next two, but inched no closer. Although he has been averaging two shots per game, Cernak broke a nine-game pointless streak with the goal. He has seven assists to go with his first NHL score in 31 games this season.

