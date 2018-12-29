Lightning's J.T. Miller: Considered week-to-week

Miller (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Canadiens and is week-to-week, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Miller was having a promising first full season with the Lightning, scoring seven goals and adding 19 assists thus far, but that will be put on hold for a while. He'll likely land on injured reserve at some point, which will free up another roster spot for a bottom-six forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories