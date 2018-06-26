Lightning's J.T. Miller: Gets qualifying offer from Tampa
Miller was one of four members of the Lightning that received a qualifying offer on Monday.
Miller, Cedric Paquette, Slater Koekkoek and Adam Erne all received offers. Miller's production tailed off in the playoffs, but he was a real surprise after coming over from the Rangers (10 goals, 18 points in 19 regular-season games). He was one of the Bolts' top scorers in that span.
