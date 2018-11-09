Miller scored a goal and assisted on another in a 4-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Miller scored his fifth goal of the year via his patented one-timer, giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead halfway through the game. He then added an assist on Steven Stamkos' empty-netter at the end of the game. On the year, Miller has 14 points in 16 games and is coming off back-to-back 50-point seasons. If he's not on your fantasy radar already, you best start keeping tabs on him.