Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Enjoying excellent start to season
Shattenkirk lit the lamp on the power play in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Although the Lightning have started 1-1-1 this season, Shattenkirk's addition looks like a hit so far. The veteran blueliner has two goals -- one on the power play -- and an assist while firing 11 shots on net so far. He's also averaging 22:17 TOI per game on the top pairing with Victor Hedman, including time on the second power-play unit. While his 18.2 shooting percentage is bound to regress, Shattenkirk fits into this group and has a good shot at getting back into the 40-point range.
