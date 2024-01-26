Glendening scored a goal in a 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Glendening extended the lead to 6-2 in the third period with a shot from the left circle that beat Connor Ingram. He's having a Cy Young season with eight goals and one assist in 49 games this season. At this rate, Glendening will set a new career mark -- his previous best is 12 goals with Detroit in 2014-15.