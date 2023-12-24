Glendening scored a goal in a 2-1 shootout win over Washington on Saturday.
He deflected Victor Hedman's point shot past Charlie Lindgren in the first period. Glendening is far from a fantasy force -- he has five goals in 35 games this season. It was his first goal in nine games (four shots).
