Glendening will miss Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Glendening logged just 3:47 of ice time against the Sabres on Monday before being forced to leave the game due to his injury. Considering the veteran center has registered just one point in his last 22 contests, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his absence. The Michigan native had played every game this season before being ruled out for the season finale Wednesday. Austin Watson should slot into the lineup with Glendening on the shelf.
