Glendening scored a goal in Friday's 8-2 road win against the Hurricanes.

Glendening's goal was unassisted at 6:53 of the third period to make it 5-2 in favor of the Lightning. He ended up with a shot on goal with a blocked shot in 13:46 of ice time on 23 shifts. He won six of his 15 faceoff opportunities. After posting just one goal and no assists in his first 17 games, Glendening has lit the lamp twice in the past four outings.