Eyssimont scored a goal Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Calgary.
Eyssimont isn't known for his offense -- it was his first goal in 16 games. But he does deliver some meathead stats, like 95 hits and 86 PIM, as well as 120 shots. Eyissimont doesn't deliver much fantasy value, but will make an impact on the ice.
