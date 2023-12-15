Watch Now:

Eyssimont earned an assist against Edmonton on Thursday.

Eyssimont remains mired in an 18-game goal drought during which he has garnered 41 shots, five assists and 20 hits while averaging 12:33 of ice time. As long as the 27-year-old center continues to register over two shots per game, he should eventually mind the back of the net and break out of his slump.

