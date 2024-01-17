Eyssimont has one assist, 15 shots and 10 hits in his last eight games.

Eyssimont may not deliver fantasy points, but he's earned the trust of his coach. At age 27, Eyssimont is tracking toward is first-full season in the NHL, and he's two points from tying his career mark of 15 points which he set last season in stops in three cities (San Jose, Winnipeg and Tampa Bay). He could hit 25 points and 100 hits this season, but there's little fantasy value in this bottom-six workhorse.