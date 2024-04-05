Eyssimont had a goal and an assist Thursday in a 7-4 victory over the Canadiens. He also picked up four PIM.

His goal was pure determination and the epitome of never giving up. Eyssimont pushed the game to 2-1 in the first period when he drove the net and jammed the puck off Cayden Primeau's stick and up and over the netminder. And Eyssimont's PIM came in the third when he mistakenly thought Arber Xhekaj was the cause of Brandon Hagel's injury and chased him down to throw fists. But Xhekaj was an innocent bystander, as Steven Stamkos had actually slammed into an unsuspecting Hagel. It's a great demonstration of why Eyssimont is a fabulous teammate -- he stands up for his guys, and he came within a referee's discretion of a Gordie Howe hat trick Thursday. The goal was his 11th of the season.