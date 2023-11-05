Eyssimont scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Senators.
It was a highlight-reel snipe. Eyssimont split the Sens' D on a rush and roofed a backhand as he fell to the ice. "I don't know if tenacity has ever been a problem with him, to be honest," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Eyssimont. "That's kind of what he brings every single night. ... He never stops on plays, and he didn't stop on that one and he was rewarded." The fourth liner has three goals and one assist in 11 games. His fantasy value is nominal.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikey Eyssimont: Tallies first point of season•
-
Lightning's Mikey Eyssimont: Signs two-year contract•
-
Lightning's Mikey Eyssimont: Two points in return from injury•
-
Lightning's Mikey Eyssimont: Looks set to return•
-
Lightning's Mikey Eyssimont: Unavailable Monday•
-
Lightning's Mikey Eyssimont: Still out Saturday•