Eyssimont scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Senators.

It was a highlight-reel snipe. Eyssimont split the Sens' D on a rush and roofed a backhand as he fell to the ice. "I don't know if tenacity has ever been a problem with him, to be honest," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Eyssimont. "That's kind of what he brings every single night. ... He never stops on plays, and he didn't stop on that one and he was rewarded." The fourth liner has three goals and one assist in 11 games. His fantasy value is nominal.