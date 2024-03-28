Eyssimont notched an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Eyssimont snapped a four-game skid when he assisted on a Mitchell Chaffee tally in the first period. With five points over 10 outings in March, Eyssimont has enjoyed his most productive month since November. The forward is up to 10 goals, 11 assists, 126 shots on net, 115 hits, 95 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 71 contests in a bottom-six role.