Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series.

Paul was a one-man wrecking ball. His first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second was a hard drive down the right side and a move inside through TJ Brodie's feet. He kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. Paul filled in for an injured Brayden Point on the night and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward (22:03). Point's injury looks serious, so Paul will get every opportunity to fill his skates in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.