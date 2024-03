Paul scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Paul opened the scoring 4:53 into the game. The 29-year-old has two goals and four assists over his last six outings despite often playing in a third-line role during that stretch. He's already produced a career year with 19 goals and 38 points through 69 outings. Paul has added 125 shots on net, 88 hits and a minus-17 rating.