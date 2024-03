Paul logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Paul reached the 20-helper mark when he set up a Mitchell Chaffee tally in the first period. Through 10 contests in March, Paul has seven points, 15 shots on net and 15 hits. The 29-year-old forward is at 39 points, 131 shots on net, 91 hits and a minus-16 rating through 72 appearances in what is already a career-best campaign.