Paul had two assists Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Calgary.

Paul plays an important role for the Bolts, and that has afforded him significant ice time this season. He has now put up three consecutive 32-plus point seasons (64 games; 17 goals, 17 assists). And Paul's 34 points this season are a career high. So are his 12 power-play points. Unfortunately, his minus-20 rating is an anchor for those in leagues that count that stat. Paul's fantasy value is limited.