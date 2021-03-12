Kucherov (hip) has begun skating, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Kucherov is "right on track" in his recovery and is expected to be fully healthy in time for the playoffs. The 27-year-old winger racked up 33 goals and 85 points in 68 games last campaign, so he'll be a popular pick in postseason pools.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Will miss regular season•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets injection in ailing hip•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dealing with hip problem•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: On four-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Adds two power-play helpers•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Hits 30-point mark•