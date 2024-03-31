Kucherov picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-1 victory over the Islanders.
Kucherov now sits second in league scoring with 126 points, one point behind Nathan MacKinnon and one ahead of Connor McDavid. With nine games remaining, Kucherov will undoubtedly shatter his career-best mark of 128 points set in 2018-19. That was the season Kucherov won the Hart, Ted Lindsay and Art Ross Trophies. It's a tight race this season, but he will contend for the major awards again.
