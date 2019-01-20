Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to lead league in scoring
Kucherov set up two goals Saturday in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Sharks.
Kucherov continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 78 points. And his 56 assists also lead the league. Kucherov has uncanny vision, incredible two-way work ethic and a great shot. The winger's impact on the ice is just as strong as some of the best centers in the game, including Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan McKinnon. The Hart trophy could be his.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Racking up points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Collects 50th helper•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Epic scoring streak continues•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Producing offense at dizzying pace•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Streak at 10 games and 21 points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Big run pushes winger into NHL lead•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...