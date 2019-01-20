Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to lead league in scoring

Kucherov set up two goals Saturday in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Sharks.

Kucherov continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 78 points. And his 56 assists also lead the league. Kucherov has uncanny vision, incredible two-way work ethic and a great shot. The winger's impact on the ice is just as strong as some of the best centers in the game, including Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan McKinnon. The Hart trophy could be his.