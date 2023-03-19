Kucherov picked up two assists in a 5-3 win over Montreal on Saturday.
He's now riding a modest, three-game scoring streak (one goal, three assists). Kucherov's 72 assists are good for second in the NHL, behind only Connor McDavid (76). And his next point will be this 100th. Only two players -- Connor McDavid (134) and Leon Draisaitl (104) -- have already hit the century mark in points for this season.
