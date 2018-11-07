Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Oiler killer
Kucherov had two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Like linemate Steven Stamkos, Kucherov has three multi-point games in his last five (four goals, four assists total). The guy is elite. And he has had the Oilers' number over the years -- to the tune of eight goals and 14 points in just nine games. Enjoy the ride -- Kucherov is on the rise.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scoring in reduced ice time•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Returns from locker room•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Heads to locker room in pain•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Breaks shutout•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends scoring streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scoring streak at four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...