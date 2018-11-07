Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Oiler killer

Kucherov had two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Like linemate Steven Stamkos, Kucherov has three multi-point games in his last five (four goals, four assists total). The guy is elite. And he has had the Oilers' number over the years -- to the tune of eight goals and 14 points in just nine games. Enjoy the ride -- Kucherov is on the rise.