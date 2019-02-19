Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: On verge of hitting 100-point mark

Kucherov amassed five points (two goals, three assists) in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets. Two of his assists took place on the man advantage.

This was Kucherov's second five-point effort of the 2018-19 campaign, and now the elite winger needs only one more goal or helper to crack triple digits in the points column. As the NHL's leading point-getter, Kucherov has set the bar so high that any less than two points from him in a single game should be considered a major disappointment.