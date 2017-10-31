Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Right back in point column

Kucherov recorded a goal, an assist and four shots during Monday's 8-5 win over Florida.

The superstar winger was held off the scoresheet for the first time all season last time out against Anaheim, so rebounding with his eighth multi-point showing of the early season was a strong reminder of his high-floor, high-ceiling fantasy profile. After scoring 40 goals and 86 points last year, Kucherov is affirming his position as a legitimate candidate for the Art Ross and Maurice Richard Trophies this season.