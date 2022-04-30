Kucherov tallied two assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

His goal streak ended at eight games, but his scoring streak continued to nine-games and 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists). Kucherov remains one of the purest point producers in the NHL -- he may only have 69 points (47 games), but his 1.47 points-per-game-played is second only to Connor McDavid (1.54) across the NHL. Kuch has also been an elite playoff performer the past two seasons with 66 points in just 48 games (1.38 P/GP)