Kucherov scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Kucherov saw a 13-game point streak end in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks. He nearly went two games without a point, but he was able to bury an empty-netter in the final minute to avoid his first multi-game drought since Oct. 30-Nov. 2. He's up to a career-high 42 goals, 124 points, 276 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-7 rating through 71 appearances this season.