Kucherov scored twice, including one power-play goal, and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over Carolina in Game 4. He also had a team-leading six shots.

Kucherov buried a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle with the man advantage to pull Tampa Bay to within 4-3 with 5:22 left in the second period, then he assisted on a Steven Stamkos'power-play strike just under five minutes later to send the Lightning into the locker room with a 5-4 lead. Kucherov put the finishing touches on Tampa Bay's rally when he ripped a one-timer in transition 6:01 into the final frame. The 27-year-old leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs in points (17) and assists (12) through 10 games, with 12 of his points coming via the power play.