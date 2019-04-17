Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Strong effort in return
Kucherov notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 4 of their first-round series.
After being held scoreless in the first two games and then suspended for the third, the NHL's scoring champ finally showed up, although Kucherov's efforts were too little, too late for the Bolts. The 25-year-old has put together back-to-back 100-point campaigns, and while the ending of this season was hugely disappointing, he'll still be the centerpiece of one of the most dangerous offenses in the NHL in 2019-20.
More News
