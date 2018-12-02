Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Terrorizing goalies everywhere
Kucherov scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-4 victory over Florida.
Kucherov's scoring streak stands at nine games and 20 points, including 16 assists. He sits tied with Mitch Marner of Toronto for third in the NHL in points (38 points). And is tied with David Pastrnak of Boston for the lead in power-play points (15). Kucherov's star is incredibly bright -- he ticks every fantasy box except PIM.
