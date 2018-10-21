Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Gets first goal of season

Callahan opened the scoring Saturday against the Wild. The Lightning lost 5-4 in overtime.

His ice time was limited to just 10:40, but he laid three hits. This was just Callahan's second game back after shoulder surgery. He will continue to be eased into action, but pick him up if you need abrasive points, including hits.

