Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Nursing injury Tuesday
Callahan is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Canucks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Callahan participated in practice but wasn't able to suit up for the game. He'll be replaced by Danick Martel on the fourth line.
