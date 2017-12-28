Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Sporting non-contact jersey

Callahan (shoulder) took part in Thursday's practice in a non-contact jersey, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Callahan's return to the ice is a positive sign in his recovery, but fantasy owners probably shouldn't get too excited about a potential return, considering he has yet to be cleared for contact. Until the winger can fully participate in practice -- and is activated off injured reserve -- he will remain out of the lineup.