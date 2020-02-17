Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Being evaluated weekly
McDonagh (lower body) is considered week-to-week but is expected to return during the regular season, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The Minnesota native has missed the last five games and it appears that he'll be out for at least a few more weeks, though the timeline for his return is still unknown. McDonagh has 12 points and a plus-7 rating in 48 games this season.
