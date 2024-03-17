McDonagh notched two assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
McDonagh has three helpers over his last two contests, though he went without a point in the four games prior. The defenseman set up Thomas Novak's opening goal and Roman Josi's insurance tally Saturday. McDonagh has been a pleasant surprise in 2023-24 with 25 points, 75 shots on net, 111 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 61 appearances.
